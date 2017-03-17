Yasiel Puig creates must-see TV moments every time he steps foot on the field, even in spring training.

Puig wasn’t happy about a questionable called third strike in a recent spring training game, so he responded by slamming his bat down in frustration. Obviously, that little tantrum got him tossed, especially when you consider his reputation.

The Dodgers outfielder made his way back to the dugout, and was eventually escorted off the field by Adrian Gonzalez. That’s when he waved goodbye to the umpire, which caused Gonzalez to crack a smile.

Puig is entertaining and leaves it all on the field, that’s for sure.