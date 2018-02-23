Spring training often features interesting injury reports, with MLB players being scratched for obscure reasons.

That was the case for Friday’s spring training game between the Dodgers and White Sox, which Yasiel Puig missed for an unorthodox reason.

Puig was scratched from the game due to a hip injury, which apparently was caused by the new shoes he was wearing.

Yasiel Puig was scratched because of “something with the hip” caused by his new shoes, Dave Roberts said. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) February 23, 2018

For the record, I recently had hip surgery, and I can say with confidence that my injury was not caused by my footwear. It’s a bit odd to even consider shoes impacting the hip joint, looking at the anatomy of it. Ankle or knee makes sense, but hip, not so much.

Either way, Puig will need to hit up Payless ShoeSource — or the equivalent — to find a pair of new kicks for future games.