It’s hard not to feel bad for Luke Rockhold after seeing what Yoel Romero did to him at UFC 221.

The two squared off in the main event, which was what the fans that showed up to Perth Arena (Australia) wanted to see, and they were not disappointed.

Rockhold utilized the jab throughout the fight, and he continued to do so in the third round. However, Romero eventually tried a sick combo — with the last punch landing on Rockhold’s face, and it was a brutal one. The big shot knocked Rockhold down on the mat, and Romero then put him to sleep with a huge left uppercut.

Yoel Romero knocks out Luke Rockhold to win the UFC interim middleweight title #UFC221 pic.twitter.com/fTT72UEEN6 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 11, 2018

That punch was enough for Romero to emerge victorious via knockout with 1:28 remaining in the third round.