When it comes to showing his support for the Mets, veteran slugger Yoenis Cespedes is now going “all in.”

With the Mets currently in a slump, having lost eight of their last 11, Cespedes did his best to come up with a potential slump-buster, which he revealed during Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals.

Check out this blue hairdo.

Yoenis Cespedes dyes his hair, breaks out of slump and helps #Mets to a win — finally https://t.co/DvOhIECBtj pic.twitter.com/XMXGbukPDD — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 20, 2017

The hair proved to be lucky, as the Mets cruised to a 7-3 victory in the game.