It’s no secret that Yoenis Cespedes has a need for speed, and has made a habit of showing up to spring training in some of the flashiest whips known to man.

That was no different on Monday, when reporters snapped photos of this flashy Avorza sports car parked in the players’ lot.

SEE IT: Yoenis Cespedes resumes car show at @Mets spring training https://t.co/qQLUkEFh1d pic.twitter.com/dsbgroymnV — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 20, 2017

The car looks so out of place it’s not even funny, as it’s more suited to be cruising around a racetrack, rather than parked in a lot near a baseball field.

SportsNet New York managed to capture a video showing Cespedes leaving in the flashy whip, as he cruised off into the sunset.

When it comes to cars, Cespedes does it big.