Everything has a price, and even the SUV that Aaron Hernandez used in the murder of Odin Lloyd does too, apparently.

A car dealer somehow got its hands on the 2006 Toyota 4Runner — probably purchasing it at an auction — and it’s now listed for sale on eBay.

Here’s the description that accompanied the ad.

This is the REAL DEAL !!! Aaron Hernandez’ infamous silver Toyota 4-runner. As seen in the New York Times, we’re auctioning off this piece of Patriots football memorabilia. This Toyota was given to Hernandez to drive by Fox Toyota in East Providence Rhode Island, for guest appearances, and signings at the dealership, as he was rising to stardom as a tight-end tandem with Rob Gronkowski. This is the 4-runner Boston Police had been searching for in connection with a shooting outside a boston nightclub. The vehicle was found in Hernandez, uncles garage in Bristol Rhode Island, and brought to Boston Police departments impound yard, where it has been until last week. The Toyota is just the way it came from the impound yard, and still has the black soot on the map lights, and sunroof switch where the police dusted for finger prints !! The SUV has 53,000 miles on the odometer, and runs great !! The winner of the auction will also receive a framed jersey autographed, by Hernandez himself. Nows your chance to own this infamous piece of famous football memorabilia !!

Call Buddy 978-846-2783

So there you have it. If interested, call Buddy.

Side note: What is wrong with people? The excitement from “Buddy” over the fact that the sunroof switch was dusted for fingerprints is just creepy.