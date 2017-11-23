The Giants may have gotten off the schnide with a win over the Chiefs last week, but Ben McAdoo still remains on the hot seat.

McAdoo still has much to prove in his second year as the team’s head coach, and continues to be trolled by media members, as well as being on the wrong end of social media jeers and memes.

A young fan at FedEx Field also perfectly impersonated McAdoo by wearing a great costume during Thursday night’s game — and it’s safe to say he nailed the look. Check out the mustache, headset and Giants hoodie.

Giants staff really lacks experience pic.twitter.com/f3iIbeODNt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 24, 2017

This side-by-side comparison shows the similarities between the two.

Would hire this kid over Ben McAdoo 10/10 times. #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/AlpmLoJEW6 — YourSports (@YourSports) November 24, 2017

He even nailed the facial expression — well done.