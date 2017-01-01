New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is a man of a certain…style.

As such, it makes it pretty easy for impersonators to pull off his look in epic fashion. A young fan did just that Sunday before the Giants took on the Washington Redskins to close the season.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan caught the look:

Little Ben McAdoo. Tremendous. Actually that is Peter Costigan, from Wayne, Pa. Complete w/diner menu and Post-it pic.twitter.com/tASrgyOMyM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 1, 2017

A+ material right there, really. Now one just has to wonder if that headset actually works, or if the impersonator has a walkie-talkie he could bust out during the game.

Either way, it looks like McAdoo is the new Andy Reid as a coach that always has epic impersonators at his games.

Hat’s off to this guy for possibly starting a trend we can’t wait to see develop.