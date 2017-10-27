Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel opened the scoring for the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night, as he crushed a home run to left field in the second inning.

But it’s what happened afterward that has been the subject of much discussion.

After making his way back to the dugout following the home run, Gurriel put his fingers on the sides of his eyes, appearing to make fun of pitcher Yu Darvish for his Asian ethnicity. He then laughed and said something as well, which, by reading his lips, looked to be “Chinito.” That’s a derogatory slang used to refer to Asians.

Twitter users sure weren’t happy about Gurriel’s questionable actions.

Hey why hasn’t Fox mentioned that racist motion from Gurriel? Oh wait nvm, Fox. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) October 28, 2017

The whole internet loves Yulieski Gurriel, the man from Cuba good at baseball! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you he is racist. — Boo-uston Astros Fan (@NaturallyKatz) October 28, 2017

Lips read Spanish“Chinito” which means “little Chinese”, I assume mocking his Asian origin, this is beyond low #WorldSeries #astros #dodgers https://t.co/lQGJ1c8HLW — Ed (@decadesinthesun) October 28, 2017

We can expect reporters to ask Gurriel about his questionable gesture in the dugout after the game.