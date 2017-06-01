Zach Brown had to settle for a one-year, $2.3 million contract in free agency this offseason. He’s playing with the Redskins’ second-team defense at organized team activities.

This guy sounds like a journeyman, right?

No, this guy will be the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

That’s what he says, anyway.

This might be a good time to answer the question that’s on everyone’s mind.

Who’s Zach Brown?

Well, he was a Pro Bowl linebacker in 2016 with the Bills. He made 149 tackles, forced two fumbles, broke up four passes and had four sacks. There was no place for the 27-year-old in Buffalo under new coach Sean McDermott, but if Brown reaches his goal for 2017, McDermott will be sorry he let him walk.

“I want to win the defensive MVP,” Brown told ESPN.com.

Spoken like a guy who’s in a contract year.

The Redskins sure could use a defensive MVP after ranking 28th on that side of the ball last season, but what Brown really needs to “win” is a job in 2018.