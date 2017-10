Eagles fan Mike Trout made his way to Philly all the way from the LA area on Sunday, but did not leave the friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field empty-handed.

Trout was gifted a game ball by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, proving that it really is great to be Mike Trout. Ertz caught a touchdown pass, then went right over to Ertz to hook him up with the ball.

And Zach Ertz gives his touchdown ball to Mike Trout in the stands. Make him a Phillie please! pic.twitter.com/Tlz69NRWlO — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) October 29, 2017

Lucky kid in the front row got the ball from Zach Ertz’s TD! pic.twitter.com/cFYpHD5IEO — Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) October 29, 2017

Trout seemed to be pretty pumped about it, too.