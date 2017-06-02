Those who were in attendance at the Calder Cup Finals last weekend — featuring the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Syracuse Crunch — witnessed an unusual event. It was something you don’t typically see at a minor-league hockey game, that’s for sure.

The guy driving the Zamboni was out doing his thing, making sure the ice was on point during the second intermission, when he got out of the vehicle and let his girlfriend sit on it instead.

He then got down on one knee, and proposed to her. She was completely taken by surprise, and yeah, it was pretty great.

What an awesome moment.