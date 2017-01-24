Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia might be the new Draymond Green, as he’s been hit with two flagrant fouls in the last week, both of which he deserved.

The first one came when he dropped Russell Westbrook and stood over him, and the second one was even more blatant. Pachulia slapped Luke Babbitt right in his face during Monday night’s game while jogging up the court.

Zaza starting to get cocky, straight up slaps Luke Babbitt while running up court pic.twitter.com/NvfHaNvfR8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 24, 2017

Pachulia was hit with a flagrant foul, and he’s now officially the Warriors’ newest badboy. Welcome to the Bay Area, sir.