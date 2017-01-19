Russell Westbrook has put his grudge with Kevin Durant aside for the time being, after Zaza Pachulia dropped him with a cheap shot during Wednesday night’s game. What really upset Westbrook, though, is that Pachulia stood over him and stared him down afterward.

Westbrook vowed to get Pachulia back in the future, and had this to say about it after the game.

“He hit me kind of hard, but it’s all right,” Westbrook said, via Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. “I’m going to get his a– back. Straight up.”

“I’m going to get his a– back. … I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I don’t play that game.”

Pachulia, however, isn’t worried about Westbrook’s threat. He made sure to let reporters know about that after he was informed of what Russ said.

“Bring it on,” he said. “Bring it on.

“I’ll be there. I’ll be in OKC, too, so whenever he wants, my pleasure. My pleasure.”

The two teams will meet again at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Feb. 11. It will be interesting to see what Westbrook has in store for Pachulia.