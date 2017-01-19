A few of Kevin Durant’s Warriors teammates have made efforts to stand up for Kevin Durant in recent games against the Thunder, making sure Russell Westbrook’s criticism of the superstar hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Zaza Pachulia certainly did on Wednesday night, as he put a cheap shot on Westbrook toward the end of the first half.

With just a few seconds remaining in the half, Pachulia fought through a screen and then laid into Westbrook, sending him hurtling to the floor. He remained down for a few moments.

Pachulia didn’t stop there, though. He stood over Westbrook and stared him down afterward.

Zaza Pachulia collides with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/aU52ySMkxW — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 19, 2017

Can’t wait until these two teams meet again. It’s not Cavaliers-Warriors, but it’s close.