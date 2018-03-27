Duke fans may still be licking their wounds following Sunday’s loss to Kansas in the Elite 8, but they have something to look forward to next season.

Zion Williamson, the most exciting high school basketball player this season, will be suiting up for the Blue Devils in the team’s 2018-19 campaign. Williamson competed in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest on Monday, and he gave a preview of what fans can expect next season.

Williamson won the dunk contest, which came as a surprise to, well, no one. Here are some of his best dunks.

He’s going to be a star, that’s for sure.