Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never shied away from the critics, and he’s a big believer in his abilities. If anyone questions what he can do on the field, he’s going to do his best to prove them wrong. And then he’s going to make sure to let them know about it.

Given that 2016 was behind him, Ibra was asked by reporters about his great start with Manchester United. Remember, he received a lot of criticism, as many doubted the 35-year-old had what it takes to still be a dominant force in the English Premier League. Well, he’s scored 12 goals and also has three assists in just 18 games, and is a big reason United is currently sixth in the EPL table, and just a few points away from being in the top three.

Ibrahimovic was given the platform for a great response on Sunday, and he delivered.

“I had a fantastic year, I am not complaining,” Ibrahimovic said, via Jamie Jackson of The Guardian. “I came to United, my first six months here has been more than amazing. I am super happy and let’s hope we can continue the ride and keep going. I feel good. I don’t know how many years I have left but I am enjoying the football. I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but like always I make them eat their balls.”

He was then asked to elaborate on that, so, he did.

“It gives me a lot of energy, trust me. A lot of energy because they get paid to talk shit and I get paid to play with my feet, that’s how I enjoy it.”

Remind me never to never doubt Ibra’s skill set, mainly because I’m really not all that interested in eating his balls.