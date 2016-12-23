Happy Festivus everyone! Unlike prior years (i.e. last year when the Steelers lost to the Ravens in the penultimate week of the season and seriously jeopardized their playoff chances), the mood of Steelers Nation is generally positive. The team is riding a 5-game winning streak and it’s hard to find much to complain about with this team. Nevertheless, I threw it out there for the fine folks on Twitter to crowdsource our grievances with this team.
The Steelers are just 3 for 9 on two-point tries this year and are the only team that has not missed an extra point.
YOLO Offense
Throw long on 3rd and short, throw short on 3rd and long. Makes sense, I guess?
We can be thankful the secondary has been good enough this season that we don’t get “Where is Justin Gilbert?” articles every week like we got with Brandon Boykin last year.
I got a few of James Harrison submissions, so we’ll lump them all together.
Then there’s this:
Which is a direct result of this:
And finally….
Which, really, if you want to see Feats of Strength, just check out James Harrison’s Instagram account.
Thanks to everyone who participated and Happy Festivus!