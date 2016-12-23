Happy Festivus everyone! Unlike prior years (i.e. last year when the Steelers lost to the Ravens in the penultimate week of the season and seriously jeopardized their playoff chances), the mood of Steelers Nation is generally positive. The team is riding a 5-game winning streak and it’s hard to find much to complain about with this team. Nevertheless, I threw it out there for the fine folks on Twitter to crowdsource our grievances with this team.

In keeping with annual tradition, I'll be doing my Airing of Steelers Grievances post on Friday. Use #SteelersGrievances to be included. — The Steelers n'at (@thesteelersnat) December 21, 2016

I'll start:

Drug tests any time after a Steelers player has a good game.#SteelersGrievances — The Steelers n'at (@thesteelersnat) December 21, 2016

@thesteelersnat going for 2 when it's absolutely unnecessary #SteelersGrievances — Brett M (@Bamm720) December 21, 2016

The Steelers are just 3 for 9 on two-point tries this year and are the only team that has not missed an extra point.

@thesteelersnat running trick plays at the worst possible time #SteelersGrievances — Rob Flick (@rflick66) December 21, 2016

@thesteelersnat #steelersgrievances throwing deep on 3rd and short with the best back in the league in backfield!! — Brooks L. Elson (@7BLE) December 21, 2016

YOLO Offense

@thesteelersnat Empty backfield on third and 2 or less. #SteelersGrievances — Michael Horvath (@MichaelPghfans) December 21, 2016

Throw long on 3rd and short, throw short on 3rd and long. Makes sense, I guess?

#SteelersGrievances

Why trade for Justin Gilbert and not let him return kicks? — Corey Bittle (@Bittlestown) December 21, 2016

We can be thankful the secondary has been good enough this season that we don’t get “Where is Justin Gilbert?” articles every week like we got with Brandon Boykin last year.

@thesteelersnat Steelers media types telling me I "should love Mike Mitchell" #SteelersGrievances — Chris Garman (@Steel_By_Design) December 21, 2016

When they choose to defend the open end zone to start the 2nd half. Thus kicking to the open end zone in the 4th. #SteelersGrievances — Drew Conti (@rams6461) December 21, 2016

@thesteelersnat #SteelersGrievances you know, there are other sites in the city besides molten steel being poured — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) December 21, 2016

@thesteelersnat also Arians and LeBeau's "resignation" from the organization #SteelersGrievances — Ricardo Calientea (@xRCFx) December 22, 2016

I got a few of James Harrison submissions, so we’ll lump them all together.

@thesteelersnat Here's one. Every announcer uses the word "ageless" when describing James Harrison. #SteelersGrievances — Sean's Ramblings (@seansramblings) December 21, 2016

Then there’s this:

@thesteelersnat with the schedule and roster we have, we STILL haven't won the AFC North #SteelersGrievances — Adrian Connolly (@NotRockysWife) December 21, 2016

Which is a direct result of this:

#SteelersGrievances you haven't beat the Ravens since 11-02-2014 and I know babies who were born after that who can talk https://t.co/JMPBW4sfE5 — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 23, 2016

And finally….

@thesteelersnat I will be bringing the pole and feats of strength shall begin at sundown — james cohen (@atogre_cohen) December 21, 2016

Which, really, if you want to see Feats of Strength, just check out James Harrison’s Instagram account.

Thanks to everyone who participated and Happy Festivus!