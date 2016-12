4:30pm

The House That Hines Built

TV: WPXI (local), NFL Network (national)

Radio: WDVE and other affiliates

The Steelers play the Ravens on Christmas Day with the AFC North Division Title at stake. That’s really all you need to know. It doesn’t matter how the Steelers win. Style points don’t count in the NFL. There’s no Playoff Committee to pick teams. Win and we get a home playoff game. Lose, and it’s a much harder path.

Whatever it takes, just beat the Ravens.