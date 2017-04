The 2017 NFL Schedule was released this evening. The Steelers slate features the maximum 5 primetime games, including a stretch of 4 straight weeks in Primetime from mid-November to mid-December. Here We Go.

Sunday, September 10

AT



FirstEnergy Stadium • 1:00pm • CBS

Sunday, September 17

Heinz Field • 1:00pm • FOX

Sunday, September 24

AT



Soldier Field • 1:00pm • CBS

Sunday, October 1

AT



M&T Bank Stadium • 1:00pm • CBS

Sunday, October 8

Heinz Field • 1:00pm • CBS

Sunday, October 15

AT



Arrowhead Stadium • 4:30pm • CBS

Sunday, October 22

Heinz Field • 1:00pm • CBS

Sunday, October 29

AT



Ford Field • 8:30pm • NBC

Sunday, November 5

BYE WEEK

Sunday, November 12

AT



Lucas Oil Stadium • 1:00pm • CBS

Thursday, November 16

Heinz Field • 8:25pm • NFL Network/NBC

Sunday, November 26

Heinz Field • 8:30pm • NBC

Monday, December 4

AT



Paul Brown Stadium • 8:30pm • ESPN

Sunday, December 10

Heinz Field • 8:30pm • NBC

Sunday, December 17

Heinz Field • 4:25pm • CBS

Monday, December 25

AT



NRG Stadium • 4:30pm • NFL Network/NBC

Sunday, December 31

Heinz Field • 1:00pm • CBS