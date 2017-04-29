The Steelers had 3 picks in the second night of the NFL Draft with one pick in the second round and two in the third. In the second round, the Steelers took USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in a pick that surprised many. After that, the Steelers made bank with their two third round selections in Tennessee CB Cameron Sutton and Pitt RB James Conner. The Steelers have now addressed most of their primary needs heading into the draft and can look into development players on the third day of the draft. All four of their picks so far (including first rounder TJ Watt) should be able to make an immediate impact. The Steelers do have enough quality at the top of the roster that none of these guys will be asked to take over a starting role right away, but they are all in good situations to get quality playing time this season and potentially be future starters.
Round 2 (#62 Overall)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR – Southern California
Analysis
Much to the surprise of pretty much everyone, the Steelers used their second round pick on Southern Cal WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. He is a quality player but had very minimal connections to the Steelers throughout the draft process with the only reported meeting being at the NFL Combine. That said, Schuster plays with an attitude and is an above-average athlete. He has great hands and can snatch the ball away from his body. He aggressively attacks the ball in the air and has no fear of going across the middle. Basically, just watch this highlight of him calling out a DB then tossing him aside like a rag doll.
Scouting Reports
Videos
Twitter Reaction
Round 3 (#96 Overall)
Cam Sutton
CB – Tennessee
Analysis
Sutton was a 4-year starter at Tennessee who was considered by many a first round prospect heading into his senior season. Injuries derailed his senior campaign and dropped him down the draft board. He is not the biggest corner, but he was one of the smartest players in college football. He routinely was able to point out route tendencies and get the other players on the defense lined up to defend the play. Sutton also returned punts on occasion for the Vols. The Steelers brought him in for a pre-draft visit and despite Sutton playing as a Free Safety at the Senior Bowl, the Steelers see him as purely a corner. Sutton has the ability to play both inside in the slot and outside on the boundary. He will likely have the opportunity to play immediately in the slot and excels in man-to-man coverage in short areas.
Scouting Reports
Videos
Twitter Reaction
Round 3 (#105 Overall)
James Conner
RB – Pitt
Analysis
Oh. Hell. Yes. Everyone in Pittsburgh knows Conner’s story. He starred at Erie McDowell High School (which was part of the WPIAL through his junior season) then came to Pitt and transitioned from DE to RB. Conner is a big physical back that is the perfect complement to Le’Veon Bell. He was dominant at Pitt then beat Hogkin’s Lymphoma and came back to football last season. Conner is a great story, but he is also a stand-up person and a great addition to the Steelers backfield. They now have a physical bruising back to complement Le’Veon Bell’s shifty style. There is a lot to be excited about here.
Scouting Reports
Videos
Twitter Reaction