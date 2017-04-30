The Steelers had one pick in each of the final four rounds of the Draft. After addressing their biggest needs on both offense (RB and WR) and defense (EDGE and CB) on the first two days in the draft, they had the opportunity to focus on improving their depth on the third day. The Steelers used their four selections on Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs, Utah CB Brian Allen, Louisville LS Colin Holba and Western Michigan EDGE Keion Adams.
Fourth Round (#135 Overall)
Joshua Dobbs
QB – Tennessee
Analysis
Many identified Dobbs as one of the sleeper prospects of this draft class. He was a multi-year starter at Tennessee who was pegged as a Heisman contender coming into this season. He played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the country, but used his escapability to put up monster rushing numbers. Dobbs also led his team from behind in the second have to numerous wins throughout the season. He will have the opportunity to sit and learn and develop behind Ben and Landry in the short term. Landry’s current deal is only for two years and the selection of Dobbs give the Steelers an insurance policy for the future at the QB position.
Scouting Reports
Videos
Twitter Reaction
Fifth Round (#173 Overall)
Brian Allen
CB – Utah
Analysis
Allen isn’t the best tackler but he is tall and long – measuring 6’3″ with 34″ arms. He doesn’t have an explosive vertical but his length allows him to compete for the ball down the field. He is another solid press man corner that will play physical in short areas and use his size to his advantage. Athletically, he profiles more similarly with safety prospects (including Harrison Smith and Mark Barron) than he does with other corners. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers deploy him as a corner or attempt to convert him to safety.
Scouting Reports
Videos
Twitter Reaction
Sixth Round (#213 Overall)
Colin Holba
LS – Louisville
Analysis
The Steelers drafted a long snapper.
Scouting Reports
Videos
LOL
Twitter Reaction
Seventh Round (#248 Overall)
Keion Adams
EDGE – Western Michigan
Analysis
The Steelers used a 7th round pick to draft a player whose NFL comp is Arthur Moats. He is quick on his feet but a little undersized for the 3-4 OLB role. He is an above-average athlete (something I discussed after the TJ Watt pick that is a huge benefit to EDGE rushers). His current strength is his foot quickness and he will be able to contribute immediately on special teams. His pass rushing technique needs some refinement but he likely won’t be asked to play in a starting role any time soon.