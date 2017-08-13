The Florida Gators announced Sunday that they have suspended seven players, including star receiver Antonio Callaway, for the September 2nd season opener against Michigan,

The six other players suspended are offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, linebacker James Houston, defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, defensive lineman Jordan Smith, defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones and linebacker Ventrell Miller.

“We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing,” UF coach Jim McElwain said in a statement. “Action has been taken – they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward.”

Callaway, a junior, is Florida’s top playmaker at wide receiver. Last season, he led the the Gators in receptions (54) and receiving yards (721), and was a co-leader in receiving touchdowns (3).

The former three-star recruit from Miami’s Booker T. Washington has had many off-the-field issues during his time at UF. Callaway missed last spring because of suspension and was investigated by the school for sexual assault. He was found not responsible by the school and returned to the team in August.

Davis, the next biggest contributor, appeared in all 13 games and started five last season.

The nature of those “choices” was not disclosed.

