The 2017 University of Michigan honorary football captains are:

ohio game: Charles Woodson (Michigan defensive back 1995-1997, 1997 Heisman Trophy winner)

Cincinnati game: Adam Schefter (ESPN reporter, U of M graduate)

Florida game: Tom Kartsotis (Founder of Fossil Group, Inc. and “Shinola” brand)

Follow us on Twitter @WolverineRprt and please “like” The Wolverine Report on Facebook. You can email us at WolverineRprt@aol.com.