Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, visited the Wolverines‘ team facility Wednesday. he met with coach Harbaugh, got in a workout, picked up an “Ochocinco” Michigan jersey, and worked on his oves on the practice field.

It's been a pleasure to have @ochocinco as our guest in Ann Arbor today. He looks good in Maize and Blue!#PepeInTheBuilding #kissthebaby pic.twitter.com/zgkk8aNW2W — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 2, 2017

New member of the squad in the building! @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/dGJTwjzV3H — Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) August 2, 2017

