The first “means nothing” pre-season poll is out and the Wolverines are ranked in the top ten. Michigan is ranked ninth in the first USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll, which has four Big Ten teams ranked inside the Top Ten.

Alabama is number one, followed by that school down south at number two. Penn State is sixth and Wisconsin tenth.

Michigan’s season-opener opponent, Florida, came in at number 16. The Associated Press is scheduled to publish its first poll of the season later this month.

Here is the full preseason coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. ohio

3. Florida State

4. Southern Cal

5. Clemson

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Miami

19. Kansas State

20. West Virginia

21. South Florida

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Utah

Follow us on Twitter @WolverineRprt and please “like” The Wolverine Report on Facebook. You can email us at WolverineRprt@aol.com.