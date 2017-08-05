The first “means nothing” pre-season poll is out and the Wolverines are ranked in the top ten. Michigan is ranked ninth in the first USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll, which has four Big Ten teams ranked inside the Top Ten.
Alabama is number one, followed by that school down south at number two. Penn State is sixth and Wisconsin tenth.
Michigan’s season-opener opponent, Florida, came in at number 16. The Associated Press is scheduled to publish its first poll of the season later this month.
Here is the full preseason coaches poll:
1. Alabama
2. ohio
3. Florida State
4. Southern Cal
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oklahoma
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Florida
17. Louisville
18. Miami
19. Kansas State
20. West Virginia
21. South Florida
22. Virginia Tech
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. Utah
