After spending the first two days of the 2017 NFL Draft, solidifying the defense with the selections of University of Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, and West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Eagles decided to address the offensive side of the ball on Day 3 of the draft. With their first pick in the fourth round, the Eagles selected North Carolina wide receiver Mack Hollins at 118th overall.

Hollins, who is 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, can be a vertical threat in the Eagles’ offense and a playmaker on special teams. Over his four-year career at UNC, Hollins put up solid numbers and improved each season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2014, Hollins burst onto the scene with 35 receptions for 613 yards and eight touchdowns. He did this while not starting a game that season and was named honorable mention All-ACC.

Hollins would follow that performance up in 2015 with 30 receptions for 745 yards (career-high) and eight touchdowns. He also averaged a career-high 24.8 yards per reception, meaning he was stretching the field.

This past season, however, Hollins did not have a chance to improve off of his junior year stats as he suffered a collarbone injury. Nevertheless, it looks as if the Eagles got themselves a wide receiver, who is not only tall but is fast. At the NFL combine, Hollins ran a 4.53 40-yard, which is good for a wide receiver at his size.

While Hollins may have to play a lot of special teams to start off, he could ultimately become Dorial Green-Beckham’s replacement.

Thus far, Green-Beckham has not lived up to his potential that he showed glimpses of as a rookie in Tennessee. Last season, he struggled to make an impact with the Eagles and could be in danger of not making this team.

Currently, the Eagles top-three wide receivers on the depth chart are set with Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith, and Jordan Matthews. Hollins could beat out Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham for that fourth wide receiver job.