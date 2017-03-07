The legal tampering period has begun in the NFL, where teams can officially begin negotiating contracts with free agent players and their agents. However, if the two sides are able to come to an agreement, the deal cannot be made official until Thursday at 4:00 pm ET, when the new league year begins.

Here at Total Sports Live, we will keep you updated with the latest free agency signings, news, and rumors involving the Philadelphia Eagles and across the NFL.

March 7

In case you missed it, here are some reports that have happened over time:

Report: Eagles open to dealing Jordan Matthews

Report: Terrelle Pryor expected to receive $10M-$12M in free agency

Could the Eagles be interested in Pierre Garcon?

Eagles have had preliminary contract talks with Nolan Carroll

Bennie Logan has no interest in testing free agent market

DeSean Jackson on pending free agency: We’ll see how it plays out

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says possible DeSean Jackson return “makes so much sense”