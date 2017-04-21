On Thursday night, the NFL officially released the upcoming season’s schedule for all 32 teams. Here are the 2017 regular season opponents for the Philadelphia Eagles:
Week 1 (Sun, Sep. 10): @ Washington Redskins, 1 PM FOX
Week 2 (Sun, Sep. 17): @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1 PM FOX
Week 3 (Sun, Sep. 24): vs. New York Giants, 1 PM FOX
Week 4 (Sun, Oct. 1): @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM FOX
Week 5 (Sun, Oct. 8): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM FOX
Week 6 (Thu, Oct. 12): @ Carolina Panthers, 8:25 PM CBS/NFLN/Amazon
Week 7 (Mon, Oct. 23): vs. Washington Redskins, 8:30 PM ESPN
Week 8 (Sun, Oct. 29): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM FOX
Week 9 (Sun, Nov. 5): vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM CBS
Week 10: BYE
Week 11 (Sun, Nov. 19): @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 PM NBC
Week 12 (Sun, Nov. 26): vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM FOX
Week 13 (Sun, Dec. 3): @ Seattle Seahawks, 8:30 PM NBC
Week 14 (Sun, Dec. 10): @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM FOX
Week 15 (Sun, Dec. 17): @ New York Giants, 1:00 PM FOX
Week 16 (Sun, Dec. 25): vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 PM ESPN
Week 17 (Sun, Dec. 31): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM FOX
This year’s schedule does not do the Eagles any favors as they begin the season with two straight road games. However, they do get a Christmas night matchup at home against the upstart Oakland Raiders along with four other primetime games.
