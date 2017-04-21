On Thursday night, the NFL officially released the upcoming season’s schedule for all 32 teams. Here are the 2017 regular season opponents for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Week 1 (Sun, Sep. 10): @ Washington Redskins, 1 PM FOX

Week 2 (Sun, Sep. 17): @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1 PM FOX

Week 3 (Sun, Sep. 24): vs. New York Giants, 1 PM FOX

Week 4 (Sun, Oct. 1): @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM FOX

Week 5 (Sun, Oct. 8): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM FOX

Week 6 (Thu, Oct. 12): @ Carolina Panthers, 8:25 PM CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Week 7 (Mon, Oct. 23): vs. Washington Redskins, 8:30 PM ESPN

Week 8 (Sun, Oct. 29): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM FOX

Week 9 (Sun, Nov. 5): vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM CBS

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Sun, Nov. 19): @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 PM NBC

Week 12 (Sun, Nov. 26): vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM FOX

Week 13 (Sun, Dec. 3): @ Seattle Seahawks, 8:30 PM NBC

Week 14 (Sun, Dec. 10): @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM FOX

Week 15 (Sun, Dec. 17): @ New York Giants, 1:00 PM FOX

Week 16 (Sun, Dec. 25): vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 PM ESPN

Week 17 (Sun, Dec. 31): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM FOX

This year’s schedule does not do the Eagles any favors as they begin the season with two straight road games. However, they do get a Christmas night matchup at home against the upstart Oakland Raiders along with four other primetime games.

Stay tuned to Total Sports Live for all the latest news involving the Philadelphia Eagles.