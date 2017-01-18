The Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation should be in good shape when pitchers and catchers report in February.

At the Williamsport Crosscutters’ annual Hot Stove banquet on Monday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told reporters that according to the trainer’s report, starting pitcher Aaron Nola‘s arm is 100 percent, and they are waiting to see how it holds up in Spring Training.

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Nola verified Mackanin’s statement on Tuesday, stating that he is healthy and ready to go in Spring Training. He also added that there are no restrictions on him.

This is fantastic news for the Phillies and Nola as he missed majority of the second half of last season with a low-grade UCL sprain and low-grade flexor pronator tendon strain.

Last season, Nola had a record of 6-9 in 111.0 innings pitched with a 4.78 ERA, while striking out 121 and walking 29 batters in 20 starts.

A healthy Nola is a good thing for the Phillies in 2017 as their starting rotation received an added boost with the acquisition of Clay Buchholz from the Boston Red Sox. A rotation composed of Nola, Buchholz, Jeremy Hellickson, Jerad Eickhoff, and Vincent Velasquez is formidable and will keep the Phillies in a lot of games this upcoming season.