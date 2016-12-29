This season, the rumors have been on-going and rampant about wide receiver DeSean Jackson possibly returning to the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Eagles first played Washington this season, Jackson was on a conference call with the media, and did not dismiss the possibility of returning. Then, former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy mentioned on Instagram that Jackson said he was going back.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier this month stated that the Eagles are likely to pursue Jackson in free agency. On Wednesday, Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, and was asked about a potential Jackson return.

“It’s so logical and makes so much sense. I still think there is still regret in that organization that DeSean is not there,” Schefter said.

We all remember how Jackson’s time ended with the Eagles unceremoniously, and how, still to this day, we do not know why he was released by former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly.

Nevertheless, with the rumors swirling about Jackson’s potential return, many fans are wondering what it may cost to bring him back?

“I think on the open market, my guess, DeSean gets 7-8 million dollars per year,” Schefter said.

If that is true, would the Eagles be opened to it? $7-8 million per year for a player of Jackson’s caliber is a bargain, especially with the increasing price tags of Alshon Jeffery and Terrelle Pryor on the market.

This season, Jackson has 54 receptions for 971 yards and four touchdowns. If you take his numbers and compare it to the Eagles’ current receiver situation, Jackson would be third in receptions (behind Ertz (65 recs), first in receiving yards, and first in touchdowns.

With that said, we know Jackson is not the only answer at the wide receiver as the Eagles will need to address the position in the NFL draft. But having a player of his caliber putting fear into opposing defenses is something the Eagles have missed over the last two seasons.