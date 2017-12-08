Canucks Goals

Brock Boeser (14), assists: Sven Baertschi, Michael Del Zotto

Flyers Goals

Shayne Gostisbehere (4)(Power Play), assists: Claude Giroux, Jake Voracek

Michael Raffl (5), assists: Jake Voracek

Claude Giroux (12)(Power Play), assists: Jake Voracek, Shayne Gostisbehere

Wayne Simmonds (10)(Empty Net), assists: Valtteri Filppula

Maybe a trip all the way to Western Canada was just the thing the Flyers needed to get out of their slump. The team went 3-for-3, completing the sweep and collecting all six points on their road trip. They also collected their first win streak of the season (A streak is usually more than two games, friends.) It’s the first time they have had a three-game winning streak since March 26 to April 1 of last season. It’s a sign of good things to come, and a good thing to have heading into the weekend. Here’s 5 Takeaways from Thursday’s game vs. the Canucks.

5 Takeaways from Flyers vs Canucks

You have to give Brian Elliott his props, man. He keeps coming out night after night, and keeps the Flyers in games with great saves and great work ethic. And last night, he earned his 200th career win. As for the game in Vancouver, Elliott saw a total 37 shots and saved all but one. Granted, that Boeser goal was pretty good. Elliott continues to impress, and a lot of fans are starting to realize that. Elliott is a good option to have as the young goaltending prospects continue to work. Elliott will definitely make the start Tuesday.

How impressive has Michael Raffl been in the last eight games? He has had five goals, and two assists. He did not have a single point up until the first game vs. the Islanders on Nov. 22. Since then, the man has been red hot. The most impressive goal came from Wednesday night’s game on the tic-tac-toe passing effort with Jake Voracek, but Thursday’s goal from Raffl was off a nice pass from Voracek.

Voracek has been a man on a mission in Western Canada. While he did not get on goal on the board, he did earn seven points on the trip, all in assists. He had three vs. the Canucks. He is now leading the league in assists with 30, and is currently tied for third in the league in points with Blake Wheeler of the Jets and our old friend Johnny Hockey of the Flames.

Flyers power play was absolutely stellar in this game; two goals on six power play attempts. The first power play goal came from Shayne Gostisbehere, where the puck got redirected off the post, and five bodies were in front of the net. The puck hit off former Flyer Sam Gagner’s stick and in. It was a great shot from Ghost. The second power play goal was an absolute laser from the Captain Claude Giroux. It was a great night for the power play, and hopefully the success will continue as the team heads back home to Philadelphia.

Speaking of the Captain, his power play goal was pretty much insane, and he is actually the most underrated player that has hit the ice in the last three games. Giroux had three assists and a goal on the road trip, and his play has just been so much better this season. I, for one, am very happy to see him back to his old self.

Additional Notes

Brandon Manning and Michal Neuvirth were both placed on IR before Wednesday’s game against the Oilers. Manning will be out for at least 3-4 weeks with an upper body injury (most likely a broken hand) where Neuvirth will be out at least a week. TJ Brennan and Alex Lyon were both called up to join the Flyers.

Radko Gudas served the last game of his 10 game suspension vs. the Canucks. He will be available to return Tuesday at home vs the Maple Leafs

Happy Birthday to my favorite Flyer, Sean Couturier (Thursday). I was not going through this post without mentioning it was his birthday. Sorry.

The Flyers can enjoy their weekend! They are back in action against Auston Mathews and a really competitive and tough Maple Leafs team. Should be interesting.