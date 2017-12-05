Flames Goals

Troy Brouwer (1), assists: Curtis Lazar, Mark Giordano

Sean Monahan (15), assists: Garnet Hathaway, Sam Bennett

Flyers Goals

Valtteri Filppula (7), assists: Jake Voracek, Andrew MacDonald

Scott Laughton (3), assists: Shayne Gostisbehere, Andrew Raffl

Michael Raffl (3), assists: Jake Voracek, Valtteri Filppula

Wayne Simmonds (8)(Power Play), assists: Sean Couturier, Jake Voracek

Scott Laughton (4), assists: Jordan Weal, Taylor Leier

THEY. DID. IT. The Flyers have finally broken the losing streak with a big win over the Calgary Flames. The streak finally and mercifully ends at 10. Here’s 5 Takeaways from the WIN.

5 Takeaways from Flyers vs Flames

In order to try to get something, ANYTHING, going, Dave Hakstol broke up the top line to try to get a spark. He moved around a lot of players to get the offense going. Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier stayed together, but Wayne Simmonds joined the first line. Jake Voracek moved to the second line and played with Michael Raffl and Valtteri Filppula. Nolan Patrick centered the third line with Jordan Weal and Travis Konecny. The fourth line had Scott Laughton centering Taylor Leier and Dale Weise. Needless to say, it worked. I expect these will be the lines going into Wednesday’s game, especially if these lines start scoring again.

Speaking of scoring, the Flyers offense looked red hot, especially in the second period. The Flyers scored three goals in the span of 71 seconds, including a power play goal from Simmonds, and they were getting their from players not named Voracek, Couturier, and Giroux (not that those three did not find a way to contribute in the games, Voracek had three assists and Couturier had first assist). Hopefully the Flyers new combination of lines have found the little fire power that they need to continue scoring the way that they have. Also, Michael Raffl has looked really impressive since netting his first goal. Scoring his third goal of the season against the Flames on probably one of the best goals the Flyers have had in a while as he played a little tic-tac-toe going with Jake Voracek.

Going into the second intermission, Flyers had a 4-2 lead and as Flyers fans are well aware, the team has managed to find several ways to blow a two-goal lead in the third period. Tonight, however, was not that night. The Flyers scored a fifth goal almost two minutes into the third off the stick of Scott Laughton for his second of the night, and put the Flyers up three. Flyers also had a five-minute major go their way after Weise was checked in the head. It was all the Flyers needed to hold their lead and finally get their first win since Nov. 9.

Brian Elliott was solid in net stopping a total of 43 of the Flames 45 shots. Elliott has clearly cemented himself as the Flyers number one goaltender, but it was also nice to see him get the win against his former team.

Something that I’ve been a little concerned about is the ice time of some of the younger players, especially in tonight’s game. Travis Konecny got a total of 7:56, and did not play at all in the third period. Nolan Patrick was on the ice for 8:22, and Travis Sanheim played 9:24. What is the idea that Hakstol is trying to push with these younger players? All I can assume is that Hakstol is not letting the kids play enough. LET THEM PLAY.

Flyers continue their Western Canada swing with another matchup with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Flyers were able to contain McDavid in their last game with the Oilers. The Flyers will look to try to do that again, and pick up another win.