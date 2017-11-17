[Photo: James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports]

Jets Goals

Mathieu Perreault (2) (Power Play), assists: Joel Armia, Tyler Myers

Mark Scheifele (11), assists: Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine

Shootout Goal scored by Bryan Little

Flyers Goals

Jake Voracek (5), assists: Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier

Sean Couturier (11) (Power Play), assists: Jake Voracek, Wayne Simmonds

So, some good news and bad news. Good news, the Flyers scored some goals. The bad news, they still lost a 2-0 lead they earned in the first period when the Jets went on to tie the game in the last minute of the third period. It just has not been a good November for the Flyers as they pick only their third point of the month. Here’s 5 Takeaways from the game vs the Jets.

5 Takeaways from Flyers vs Jets

Some more good news for the Flyers. Nolan Patrick is back!! He only played about eight minutes and was relatively quiet on the ice, but it’s a piece that the Flyers desperately needed back.

However, as they get Patrick back, the Flyers may lose another player, this time due to a possible suspension instead of injury. Radko Gudas received a game misconduct and a four-minute major on a hit on Mathieu Perreault to the top of his helmet. It was originally called as a minor, but in a controversial call from the referees, they decided to change it after a conference. At the time, the Jets were showing the replay of the hit on their jumbotron at Bell MTS Place. The call was changed after the replays. According to the league, that is not exactly legal for the refs to do. But in a statement, they said their decision was not based on the replays. Gudas will have a hearing with disciplinary on Friday.

One of the strong aspects of the Flyers game play is the Flyers penalty killing unit. Flyers penalty unit was out on the ice for a total of seven Jets Power plays, and let one sneak past them in the second period.

Brian Elliott was again stellar in net. He saved 31 of a total 33 shots on goal, and made some huge glove saves to keep the Flyers with the lead. The only part where he struggled was the shootout, and goaltenders HATE the shootout as much as I do. The Flyers have to do a better job of helping their goaltender out. Elliott made moves all night for the team, and making him go into a shootout definitely did not help his cause.

The Flyers, while they did manage to score two goals, are still without scoring from a line that is not the top line. It’s been a total of 263 minutes and 23 seconds without a goal from the other three lines.

Star of the Game

Mark Schiefele. It was his goal in the final two minutes of the game that sent the game into overtime for the Jets.

Flyers come back home to face the Flames and Johnny Hockey (!!) Saturday afternoon.