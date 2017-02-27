Business is booming. This is the motto of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who just became the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown and the Steelers came to an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $68 million. Schefter adds that Brown will get $17 million over four years and $18.5 million over three years.

It is a perfect deal for both parties as Brown will be lining up on the outside at Heinz Field for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, it was also reported by Schefter that the Steelers placed the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon. With Brown and Bell back in the fold, to go along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are primed to make another run at a Super Bowl.

This past season, Brown had another outstanding statistical year as he finished with 106 receptions (154 targets) for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns. Surprisingly enough, this may be considered a down year for 5-foot-10 wideout out of Central Michigan.

Before this season, Brown had 136 receptions for 1,834 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015. Then in 2014, he had 129 receptions for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Brown’s new contract is well deserved as he has consistently shown that despite his height, he is a playmaker and game breaker on the outside. If he can keep up this level of production throughout his extension, Brown will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.