It looks as if the most talked about free agent quarterback could possibly be on his way to Baltimore.

According to Jeff Zrebic of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens president Dick Cass said on Sunday afternoon at a fan forum that the team has had direct discussions with quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Cass also mentioned that Kaepernick does want to play want this year and that the organization is weighing the decision.

On the other hand, team president Scott Bisciotti is not so enamored about the possibility of signing Kaepernick. According to Zrebic, Bisciotti said he was not a fan of Kaepernick’s anthem protest, not sure he will help the team win games, and that the Ravens are also discussing bringing in Robert Griffin III for a workout.

This latest news about Kaepernick does not come as a surprise. On Saturday, NFL Network’s Michael Silver reported that Kaepernick would be happy to play for Baltimore and has not discussed money with any teams this offseason.

This comes on the heels of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh saying on Thursday that he has spoken to Kaepernick throughout the summer and believes he’ll be playing in the NFL this year.

Despite the Ravens signing quarterback David Olson on Friday, who played in the CIF with the Kansas City Phantoms. Baltimore would be foolish not to bring Kaepernick in and sign him to a one-year deal.

Currently, the other quarterbacks on the roster are Ryan Mallett, Dustin Vaughn, and Olson. If Flacco’s injury were to get worse, the Ravens would have put their faith in Mallett, who has not looked good in training camp thus far.

With Mallett’s shaky play, this is where the potential signing of Kaepernick would come into play. He would not only give Mallet competition, but also provide Baltimore with one of the best backup quarterback situations in the league.

Kaepernick is just looking for an opportunity to play and Baltimore would be a solid landing spot for the embattled quarterback.