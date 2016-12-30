The Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up the 2016 regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. While the results of the game will not matter, the Eagles will have a lot of questions to answer after the season — especially when it comes to free agency.

One of their most coveted defensive players, defensive tackle Bennie Logan, will be a free agent in March. Logan has been a stalwart in the Eagles’ defense for the past few seasons and could receive a lot of money on the free agent market.

However, Logan has no interest in testing the market as he told the media on Thursday.

“No,” Logan said via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com. “I never entertain this team, that team. I’m just going to enjoy my off-season, go back home, relax and see what happens.”

The Eagles only have $3.5 million in cap space heading into free agency, so it will be interesting to see how they can fit Logan’s new contract within the new cap.

Despite the Eagles’ possible cap space issues, Logan doesn’t see himself anywhere else.

“I have been around here for four years. I have a great relationship with these guys. I enjoy playing next to Fletcher, Brandon Graham, Connor Barwin,” he said. “The relationship we have…trying to start over, do something new is not something I would be looking forward it. This is where I see myself at.”

Currently, the Eagles have both Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham under long-term deals. Connor Barwin could be a wild card this off-season. There is a slight possibly that the Eagles may cut Barwin, but he made it clear to CSNPhilly.com’s Reuben Frank that he would take a pay cut to stay in Philadelphia.

This season, Logan has played in all but three games as he missed those with a groin injury. In the 12 games he played in, Logan has 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and has played 44.9 percent of defensive snaps.