On the latest episode of the Best in the World Sports Report, Jonathan Brown is joined by Jovan Alford as they previewed the 2017 NCAA Tournament and the Villanova Wildcats’ chances to repeat as national champs.

The Wildcats begin their national title defense at 7:10 pm ET against 16 seed Mt. St. Mary’s, who defeated the University of New Orleans on Tuesday night in the First Four round.

Brown and Alford also discussed why the “experts” are handing the East Region to the Duke Blue Devils and not giving Villanova respect, the core of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Kris Jenkins, and go back down memory lane talking about their favorite March Madness memories, involving their respective schools (La Salle, Morgan State).

