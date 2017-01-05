According to Adrian Dater of Bleacher Report, the Boston Bruins have been in contact with the Colorado Avalanche about a trade that would send star winger Gabriel Landeskog to Boston. According to the report, the Avalanche asked about the star young defenseman Brandon Carlo in return, but were rebuffed.

Hearing Boston has had talks with Avs over Landeskog. Sakic wanted Carlo, and B's said no — Adrian Dater (@adater) January 5, 2017

Dater suggests that some names on the table in trade talks include two of the Bruins’ 2015 NHL Draft picks, defenseman Jakub Zbori, winger Jake DeBrusk, defenseman Joe Morrow, and a first-round pick. Other names could be on the table as nothing is close at the moment.

Landeskog, 24, has had a great deal of success since he was taken second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft. Landeskog has recorded 258 points (106 goals and 152 assists) in 384 games with the Avalanche.

However, this year has been somewhat shaky for Landeskog as he has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in 28 games. Landeskog is under contract with the Avalanche through the 2020-2021 season, before becoming a free agent at 27 years-old.

Carlo, 20, is off to a terrific start in his rookie season with the Bruins, with eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 40 games, and owns a +3 rating over that time period. The young defenseman is originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the appeal for the Avalanche is understandable. With Erik Johnson out with injury, the team realizes how short their defensive depth is and would love another young defenseman with top four potential, to join the talented Tyson Barrie and veteran Francois Beauchemin.

The NHL trade deadline is February 28 and the Colorado Avalanche appear most poised to sell, among all teams in the Western Conference. The Bruins, on the other hand, would love to break a string of missing the playoffs, and are currently third in the Atlantic Division.