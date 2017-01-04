On Monday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the class of 2017. Former Philadelphia Eagles Brian Dawkins and Terrell Owens headline the class as they are now one step closer towards football immortality.

Dawkins is one of three first-timers, who are a part of the final 15. The two other first-timers joining Dawkins are running back LaDainian Tomlinson and defensive end Jason Taylor.

Dawkins had an illustrious 16-year career in the NFL, in which he spent 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles, Dawkins played in five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl. Over that span of time, Dawkins had 898 tackles, 97 pass deflections, 34 interceptions, 32 forced fumbles, and 21 sacks. Weapon X as Dawkins was called, wore his heart on his sleeve and gave every ounce of energy he had to the game of football. Dawkins brought a passion and physicality to the game that Eagles’ fans loved and still cherish to this day.

Owens, on the other hand, is one of three players, who were also a part of last year’s 15 finalists. The two other players joining Owens are kicker Morten Anderson and guard Alan Faneca.

Despite his big personality, Owens had a productive 15-year career for a small school wide receiver out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. In his 15-year career, Owens had 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Owens spent eight years with the San Francisco 49ers, before taking his talent to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.

In 2004, Owens had an amazing season with 77 receptions for 1,200 receiving yards and .14 touchdowns, which was cut short due to a leg injury that he suffered in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Owens missed a majority of the playoffs that season, but made a valiant return in Super Bowl 39 against the New England Patriots.

In the Super Bowl, Owens had nine receptions for 122 receiving yards. However, Owens’ time in Philadelphia would be short as the 2005 season became tumultuous between him and the organization. Owens eventually found his way out of Philadelphia and spent the latter part of his career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Seattle Seahawks.

Both Dawkins and Owens will find out their fate the day before Super Bowl 51, where the 15 finalists will be narrowed down to five.