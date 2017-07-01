The Boston Bruins began free agency with a lot of questions, but largely signaled their intentions with a somewhat toned-down start to the free agency season. Besides the signing of AHL MVP Kenny Agostino, the Bruins added defensive support, when they inked former Winnipeg Jets defenseman Paul Postma to a one-year, one-way deal worth $725,000 deal. In addition, they rewarded AHL standout forward Jordan Swarz with a two way deal, worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Postma, 28, was a former seventh-round of the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2007 NHL Draft, and played one game in Atlanta before the team moved to Winnipeg. Postma has since been in and out of the AHL and NHL, playing 191 games in the NHL over the course of six seasons with the Jets. Postma broke out last season, scoring just one goal, but recording a career high 13 assists. Postma will see time replacing Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles.

Swarz, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2009 NHL Draft, and made his NHL debut in 2013. Swarz played two seasons with the Coyotes, scoring 4 goals in 35 games, but ultimately fell out favor and could only garner an AHL contract with the Providence Bruins last year. Swarz impressed a great deal, with the best AHL season of his career, scoring 22 goals and 32 assists in 65 games. Swarz will now have the chance to make the Bruins next year in camp and could be an interesting depth piece.

While the Bruins only signed Agostino, Postma and Swarz, they lost a number of free agents. AHL players Chris Casto (Vegas Golden Knights) and Tyler Randell (Ottawa Senators) left for new teams, but they also lost impactful NHL players.

Joe Morrow officially left for the Montreal Canadiens on a one-year, $650,000 NHL level deal, officially wrapping up the Tyler Seguin trade for Boston, while also losing fourth line star Dominic Moore to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year, $1 million deal.

The Bruins were unlikely to resign either player, but the book officially closes on both. It remains to be seen whether or not the Bruins will bring back UFA Drew Stafford and what the contracts will be for RFA’s David Pastrnak and Ryan Spooner but that will continue to come into focus as the free agency period drags on.