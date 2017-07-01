According to Adrian Dater of BSN Denver, the Boston Bruins have agreed to sign left winger Kenny Agostino to a one-year deal, worth $850,000. It will be a one-way deal for last year’s AHL MVP, who was recently on a two-way deal with the St. Louis Blues.

Agostino was a former fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2010 NHL Draft, whose rights were traded to the Calgary Flames in 2013 while he was attending Yale University. Agostino ultimately joined the Flames organization in the 2013-14 season and played 10 games in the NHL for them over three seasons, registering a goal and one assist.

From there, Agostino joined the Blues and thoroughly dominated the AHL, with 24 goals and 59 assists (83 points) in 63 games with the Chicago Wolves. After dominating the AHL circuit, he earned a call-up to the Blues, scoring one goal and two assists in seven games.

Agostino will now earn the chance to play his first full NHL season with the Bruins, and potentially seize a third or fourth line spot in the near future. The likely departure of Dominic Moore and Drew Stafford in free agency will open up plenty of chances for the youth of Boston to crack the lineup and earn their shot at recognition and playing time.

Agostino could make an interesting pairing with the physical Noel Acciari, who recently signed a two-year extension to stay in Boston and anchor their fourth line. The 25-year-old is a Morristown, NJ native and will now be closer to his home since his Yale hockey days.