As the clock ticks down towards the 2017 NBA trade deadline, teams are preparing their best offers and looking to swing some deals that will set them up well beyond this season. There have already been significant moves made, including DeMarcus Cousins going to New Orleans and Serge Ibaka going to Toronto. While some teams have made their intentions clear, others remain shrouded in mystery.

Here is a preview of where teams could stand at this year’s deadline.

The Obvious Choices:

Buyers: Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets

Sellers: Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

Because of the top-heavy nature of the NBA, there is currently a great deal of teams looking to shore up their rosters for the playoff push. With many teams still alive for a playoff push, there are just a few teams that appear clearly poised for a sell. The Magic and Kings have already signaled their intentions.

Doing A Little Of Both:

Minnesota Timberwolves: This may seem like a confusing one, but the Timberwolves still believe they have a playoff shot. While they have dangled winger Shabazz Muhammad in trades, they have also been linked to rental players such as Derrick Rose and P.J. Tucker. Expect the Wolves to either stand pat, or make a couple of reshaping trades.

Portland Trail Blazers: The Blazers have already swapped centers with the Denver Nuggets (Mason Plumlee for Jusuf Nurkic) and netted a first round pick as well. The Blazers are looking to clear some money away and stockpile for the future, but still aim to compete for the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Portland will try to seek out important young pieces who could aid a run.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers have been in the market for help, especially when it comes to superstar forward Paul George. Indiana also realizes that they could use some re-configuring. Players such as Al Jefferson, C.J. Miles, and Monta Ellis could all be on the table as the Pacers could be one of the most fascinating teams to watch at the deadline.

Denver Nuggets: As mentioned before, the Nuggets have already added Mason Plumlee and could still add more to their lineup, while also making drastic moves at the deadline. Names like Wilson Chandler and Emmanuel Mudiay are very much in play as the team could be in the market for an upgrade at the point guard position. Like Indiana, their situation is very fluid and they could buy and sell at the same time.

Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks have already cleared out Miles Plumlee in exchange for the more manageable contracts of Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes, and could still make some selling moves. However, their core is one of the most exciting in the NBA, and they could seek to cash in some assets for another long-term piece. As of now, the Bucks could stand pat, but may also do some slight dealing on both sides of the aisle.

The Toss Ups:

Atlanta Hawks: The Hawks are smack in the middle of the playoff hunt, yet there does not seem to be a clear answer as to what they might do. They already traded away Kyle Korver, but also appear poised for upgrades. When it comes down to it, the Hawks will only seek to add a player and take a risk with re-signing Paul Millsap this offseason.

Verdict: Buyer

Chicago Bulls: The Bulls have struggled all season with poor three-point shooting, depth issues, and road woes. However, they are right in the thick of things in the poor Eastern conference, and strongly in line for the sixth seed. Despite this, they would like to get younger and be in a better position for free agency. If they can deal players like Robin Lopez or Taj Gibson, they could set themselves up for the future.

Verdict: Seller

Detroit Pistons: Like the Bulls, the Pistons have struggled with consistency, but have a large amount of enviable pieces. With the Pistons sitting in eighth place, they appear poised to make a run for the postseason. However, the season has been a slight disappointment and players like Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond are being talked about in trades. Despite this, the team has a nice core and shouldn’t break it up.

Verdict: Buyer

New York Knicks: The Knicks are still alive in the playoff push, but have really struggled and do not seem to have a clear future. However, in a city like New York, there is always pressure to make a run at the postseason. Nevertheless, players like Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and more must be moved soon unless the Knicks want to flounder in mediocrity for the next few years.

Verdict: Seller

Miami Heat: A month ago, this would have been a bizarre question, as the Heat were scuffling. Now, they are just two games out of the playoffs and one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The team does not have a great amount of assets, so despite their recent success, it would behoove them to deal an expiring contract or two for some long-term assets.

Verdict: Seller