According to press releases from both teams, the Washington Capitals have acquired star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and former Capitals prospect goalie Pheonix Copley from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for winger prospect Zach Sanford, forward Brad Malone, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2019 conditional second-round pick. Shattenkirk is a pending unrestricted free agent, and is in line for a big pay day at the end of the season.

Shattenkirk, 28, was the 14th overall selection in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, entering the league with the team in 2010, before was traded to the Blues after just half a season.

Shattenkirk spent the rest of his seven-year NHL career with the Blues, and recorded 66 goals and 218 assists in 471 games. This year, he has 11 goals and 31 assists in 61 games, and is one of the biggest offensive threats on defense in the NHL.

Copley, 25, was a former Capitals prospect who was dealt to the Blues in the T.J. Oshie deal, but now returns to the team who discovered the Alaska native at Michigan Tech. He has made two NHL starts with the Blues, compiling a 4.34 goals against average and .829 save percentage.

Copley has also dominated the AHL, owning a 2.31 goals against average and .920 save percentage with the Chicago Wolves. Copley will now return to the Hershey Bears who he played for during the 2014-15 season.

Sanford, 22, was a second-round pick by the Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft, and attended Boston College for two years until the team brought him over this season, where Sanford tore up the AHL and earned the chance to debut with the Capitals this season. Sanford has two goals and one assist in 23 games with the Capitals, and will likely see significant time with the Blues this season.

Malone, 27, is a long time NHL player who was relegated to the minors this season with the Capitals. Malone spent three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche who selected him in the fourth-round of the 2007 NHL Draft, and then spent two more years with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Malone has seven goals and 13 assists with the Hershey Bears, and will serve as a depth option for the Blues while playing for the Chicago Wolves.

The Blues have been motivated to move Shattenkirk because of the fear they may not be able to re-sign him. The talented defenseman had numerous suitors in the Eastern Conference, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, and now help set up Washington as a favorite in the east. They also bring back talented young goalie Copley, who could help the team in the near future. The Blues get a prospect the desperately wanted, while also bringing in picks that will set the team up better for a long term future.