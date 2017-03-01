On Tuesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks brought back defenseman Johnny Oduya in trade with the Dallas Stars. In return, the Stars received a conditional 2018 fourth round pick and centre prospect Mark McNeill. For Oduya, it marks a return to an organization, where he spent four seasons and won two Stanley Cups.

Oduya, 35, is one of the better draft success stories after being selected in the seventh round of the 2001 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals and having a 13-year NHL career. Oduya played overseas until the 2006-07 season, where the New Jersey Devils secured his rights and brought him to the league.

He spent four seasons in New Jersey, three with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, four with the Blackhawks, and two with the Stars. Oduya has 36 goals and 144 assists over 783 NHL games played and has played in 66 NHL postseason games.

This season, he has dealt with injuries that have limited him to just 37 games, tallying one goal and six assists. But Oduya could still prove to be an important piece of the Blackhawks’ playoff run from a leadership and defensive standpoint.

McNeill, 24, was the 18th overall selection in the 2011 NHL Draft and has been regarded as a rare miss for the Blackhawks, who have found talent in many drafts. He has played in just one NHL game with the Blackhawks.

However, with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, he has six goals and 22 assists in 58 games, which is a step back from his 48 points recorded in 64 games last season. A change of scenery could be in order for McNeill, who still has promise and could unlock that in a talented Stars’ offense. For now, he will be playing with the Texas Stars.

To wrap up, the Blackhawks continue their playoff push by adding an old friend at a relatively cheap cost, while the Dallas Stars continue their rebuild, netting a solid pick and a prospect in a deal for a 35-year old defenseman. It remains to be seen whether the Stars will continue to deal and if the Blackhawks could add more than before.