This season, it is no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need help at the backup point guard spot. With no solid option behind All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, he has had to log a lot of minutes. Right now, he is averaging 35.2 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers know that if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals and defeat the Golden State Warriors, they need another option behind Irving. On Saturday, Marc Stein of ESPN reported that the Cavs could target either Utah Jazz point guard Shelvin Mack or Denver Nuggets point guard Jameer Nelson.

However, those weren’t the only two point guards that have piqued the interest of the Cavaliers. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Cavaliers approached the Sixers about making a deal for point guard T.J. McConnell. In return, the Sixers would’ve received guard Jordan McRae. Nevertheless, the Sixers declined the offer.

McConnell, the undrafted point guard out of the University of Arizona is having a great season in Brett Brown’s offense. Currently, he is averaging 5.4 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. He is also shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 74.4 percent from the free throw line.

Over the last few weeks, McConnell has been the starter at point guard for the Sixers and they have played better under his watch. In 14 starts this season, the Sixers are 10-4.

It is not a surprise to see the Cavaliers trying to facilitate a trade for a backup point guard. They desperately miss Matthew Dellavedova, who signed a four-year deal in free agency with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cleveland also isn’t necessarily comfortable with second round rookie point guard Kay Felder running the show, who has only played in 27 games this season.