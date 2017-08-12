It looks as if a former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman will give it one more go around, in his pursuit to get back into the majors.

The Colorado Rockies announced on Saturday afternoon that they have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with Ryan Howard. This is not the first time Howard signed a minor league contract this season.

Back in April, the 37-year old first baseman was signed by the Atlanta Braves and played with their Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Braves.

Howard struggled in Triple-A as he had a slash line of .184/.238/.263, along with one home run and five RBI in 38 plate appearances. Due to his inability to produce at the plate, the Braves ended up releasing Howard after 11 games.

Once known as one of the premier power hitters in baseball, Howard’s career took a rapid decline due to injuries and poor defensive play. In his final season with the Phillies, Howard was a shell of himself both offensively and defensively.

In 2016, he posted a slash line of .196/.257/.453 and hit 25 home runs and 59 RBI.

Additionally, the then 36-year old Howard was platooning at first base with Tommy Joseph. It will be interesting to see if the former 2006 National League MVP can make it to the majors with Colorado, after a failed try with Atlanta.

Currently, the Rockies own one of the last two Wild Card spots in the National League. Therefore, it is tough to see Howard making a quick jump to the majors. However, you never know what will over these next couple of weeks, especially with rosters expanding in September.