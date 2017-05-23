NBA Free Agency may be a couple of months away, but that is not stopping teams from putting their free agent wish list together.

One of the players, who will be atop of many teams’ wish list is Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter. Porter, who is set to become a restricted free agent in July, had a breakout 2016-17 campaign that saw him average career highs across the board with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He also shot 51 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range.

With the 23-year-old Porter having a career season and helping the Wizards to the NBA playoffs, he will get a huge contract from a team.

Could that team be the Philadelphia 76ers? According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, league sources suggest that the Sixers along with the Orlando Magic will consider making offers for Porter. Deveney also adds that the Brooklyn Nets have been long interested in him too.

Currently, the Sixers could use a versatile player such as Porter. Even though, they have Robert Covington, who the team is reportedly interested in signing to an extension.

Covington had a down 2016-17 season, averaging 12.9 points per game and shooting a mediocre 39.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Should Covington’s down season sound the alarm for the signing of Porter? Not so fast my friend. Luckily enough, the 2017 NBA Draft happens before free agency and the Sixers own the third overall pick.

Right now, if things fall in order, the Sixers would be selecting Kansas’ Josh Jackson at No. 3. If that were to happen, there is no need to spend big money on Porter, as the Sixers will have a more versatile and younger player in Jackson.

Nevertheless, it should be a fun couple of months for the Sixers as they prep themselves to take the next step towards being a contender.