According to press releases from both teams, the Dallas Stars have sent defenseman Jordie Benn to the Montreal Canadiens, in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth round pick. The trade of Jordie Benn separates him from his younger brother Jamie, the captain of the Stars.

Benn, 29, had spent his entire career with the Stars, by working his way up from the ECHL to make his debut with the team in the 2011-2012 season. Benn has been able to carve out a strong role as a physical defenseman with puck-moving ability. This season, he has two goals and 13 assists in 58 games with the Stars. Over his six-year career, however, he has a total of 11 goals and 60 assists in 302 NHL games.

Pateryn, 26, was a former fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who was dealt to the Canadiens while still playing at the University of Michigan. Pateryn made his debut with the team in the 2012-2013 season, but struggled to remain with the team, playing sporadically over four NHL seasons. Pateryn has played in 82 career NHL games, with two goals and 11 assists during that time. Although, he has 6 of his 13 career points this season in just 24 games.

For the Canadiens, they upgrade their defense once again, after previously acquiring Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Benn will see a great deal of time in a possible Canadiens’ playoff run, with a minimal cost attached. The Stars get younger and cheaper, with the hope that Pateryn will claim a full-time role within the organization. A fourth-round pick attached to him is an added bonus as the Stars will now continue to sell their spare parts before the trade deadline.