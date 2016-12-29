On Sunday afternoon, wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be playing in his final game as a member of the Washington Professional Football Team. Currently, Washington has a record of 8-6-1 and needs to defeat the New York Giants to make the playoffs.

However, with that being said, if Washington does come up short the rumors will begin to simmer again about Jackson returning to his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, in particular, the Jackson to theEagles’ rumors have been at a fever pitch, but right now Jackson is not addressing free agency just worrying about Sunday’s game.

“People say what they want to say, or make comments and carry on conversations,” Jackson said via ESPN. “I guess on that end they’re excited and happy. But I’m focused on being a Redskin and finishing strong.”

Jackson is taking the politically correct approach here about these rumors, but he is definitely intrigued with the idea of being a free agent for the first time in his career.

“Once free agency comes, we’ll see how it plays out,” he said. “This is the first time in my career I’ll hit the free-agent market, so I’m definitely intrigued about seeing what’s going to happen and test the market and see what’s going on. Who knows what will happen?”

The only person who knows what will happen in free agency is Jackson. Washington, on the other hand, knows that they will not be able to keep him and Pierre Garcon, who will also be a free agent too. Not to mention, they still have to pay quarterback Kirk Cousins.

With Jackson possibly not staying in Washington and the Eagles desperately looking for a playmaking wide receiver, the two sides re-joining makes too much sense.